Goldman, CVC pitch change of control for Australia's Nine- sources

MELBOURNE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd have proposed a debt-for-equity swap for CVC’s Australian television network Nine, two sources said, a deal which would wipe out CVC’s equity and pass control to its lenders.

If approved, the deal would see Nine fall into the hands of its lenders owed A$2.7 billion ($2.8 billion), led by rival private equity firms including Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital Group.

It would also crystalise a A$1.8 billion loss on CVC’s original equity investment - the largest ever loss on a single buyout deal in the Asia region.

The buyout firm bought Nine at the peak of the buyout boom from 2006-2008, overloading on cheap debt just before the financial crisis hit.

Funds managed by Goldman Sachs own A$975 million in mezzanine debt, which is due to be repaid in 2014.

CVC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.