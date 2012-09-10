FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman, CVC pitch change of control for Australia's Nine- sources
#Funds News
September 10, 2012 / 3:30 AM / in 5 years

Goldman, CVC pitch change of control for Australia's Nine- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd have proposed a debt-for-equity swap for CVC’s Australian television network Nine, two sources said, a deal which would wipe out CVC’s equity and pass control to its lenders.

If approved, the deal would see Nine fall into the hands of its lenders owed A$2.7 billion ($2.8 billion), led by rival private equity firms including Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital Group.

It would also crystalise a A$1.8 billion loss on CVC’s original equity investment - the largest ever loss on a single buyout deal in the Asia region.

The buyout firm bought Nine at the peak of the buyout boom from 2006-2008, overloading on cheap debt just before the financial crisis hit.

Funds managed by Goldman Sachs own A$975 million in mezzanine debt, which is due to be repaid in 2014.

CVC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

