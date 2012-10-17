FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Nine reaches debt-to-equity deal with lenders - sources
October 17, 2012

Australia's Nine reaches debt-to-equity deal with lenders - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lenders of Australia’s beleaguered Nine Entertainment television network, owned by CVC Capital Partners Ltd, have agreed to a deal to swap debt for equity, sources said on Wednesday, giving U.S. hedge funds control of one of the country’s best known media companies.

The deal will wipe out CVC’s A$1.8 billion ($1.84 billion) equity investment in Nine, marking the largest-ever loss on a single private-equity deal in Asia, and one of the biggest globally.

Nine had proposed a debt-for-equity swap deal to avoid going into receivership.

