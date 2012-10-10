FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs accepts Nine Entertainment debt-for-equity plan
October 10, 2012 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

Goldman Sachs accepts Nine Entertainment debt-for-equity plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Funds run by Goldman Sachs have agreed to a debt-for-equity plan by Australia’s Nine Entertainment, a spokesman for Goldman Sachs Mezzanine Partners said on Wednesday, as Nine scrambles to avoid going into receivership.

The deal would give the Goldman Sachs funds a 7.5 percent equity stake in Nine.

Hedge funds and other lenders have yet to decide whether they agree to the proposal put by Nine management under a deal that would wipe out private equity owner CVC’s A$1.8 billion ($1.84 billion) equity investment in the company.

