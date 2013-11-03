FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Nine to raise up to $658 mln in IPO - prospectus
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's Nine to raise up to $658 mln in IPO - prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Nine Entertainment Co Pty Ltd is seeking to raise up to A$697 million ($658 million) in an initial public offering (IPO), according to its prospectus filed on Monday.

Nine plans to sell 304.7 million new and existing shares through in the float at an indicative price range of A$2.05 to A$2.35 a share, the prospectus said.

The float will be able to help the troubled TV network to pay down debt, which avoided receivership with U.S. hedge funds Oaktree Capital Group and Apollo Global Management taking control in a more than $3 billion debt for equity swap.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.