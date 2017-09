SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Nine Entertainment priced its initial public offering at A$2.05 per share, at the bottom of its marketing range, Australian media reported on Wednesday, raising A$670 million ($612 million).

One of Australia’s best known media firms, Nine had offered 131 million new shares at an indicative price range of A$2.05 to A$2.35 a share. Nine’s listing is set for Dec. 6.

$1 = 1.0946 Australian dollars)