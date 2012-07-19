UPDATE 1-TPG eyes potential $3 bln bid for Australia's Nine-report

MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG has emerged as a potential bidder for debt-laden Australian media company Nine Entertainment Co in what could be a A$3 billion ($3.1 billion) buyout, a newspaper reported on Friday.

TPG had agreed to back Hollywood mogul Harry Sloan in a potential bid for Nine, owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the Australian Financial Review said, without citing sources.

TPG Managing Partner Ben Gray was in Sydney this week for a meeting with Nine’s top management, the paper reported.

Nine has A$2.7 billion of senior debt due in February 2013 and CVC is looking to restructure the media group to help reduce the debt and keep at bay hedge funds that want to wrest control.

Its options include refinancing, bringing in new investors, and asset sales.

TPG and CVC declined to comment on the report.

In May, Sloan, a former chairman of Hollywood studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, approached CVC with an offer to buy a controlling stake in Nine Entertainment, a source told Reuters.

Media reports said at the time that Sloan was pushing to value Nine at A$3 billion ($3.1 billion), which CVC believed was too little for the media conglomerate that has free-to-air TV stations, magazines and digital businesses in Australia.

CVC Capital Partners bought Nine for A$5.3 billion in cash and debt from Australian billionaire James Packer between 2006 and 2008, at the height of the equities bull market, but the value of media assets has slumped in line with declining advertising revenues.

For the last year CVC has been locked in a battle to keep Nine Entertainment out of the hands of creditors, including rival private equity funds Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital, which own around half of Nine’s senior debt.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Capital are advising CVC on the restructuring.