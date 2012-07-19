FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG eyes potential $3 bln bid for Australia's Nine-report
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 19, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

TPG eyes potential $3 bln bid for Australia's Nine-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG has emerged as a potential bidder for debt-laden Australian media company Nine Entertainment Co in what could be a A$3 billion ($3.1 billion) buyout, the Australian Financial Review newspaper reported on Friday.

TPG had agreed to back Hollywood mogul Harry Sloan in a possible bid for Nine, owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the AFR said, without citing sources.

TPG Managing Partner Ben Gray was in Sydney this week for a meeting with Nine’s top management, the paper reported.

Nine has A$2.7 billion of senior debt due in February 2013 and CVC is looking to restructure Nine to help reduce the debt and keep at bay hedge funds that want to wrest control.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Capital are advising CVC on the restructuring.

Spokesmen for TPG and CVC were not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.