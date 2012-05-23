FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norsk says to close Australian aluminium smelter
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2012 / 1:50 AM / in 5 years

Norsk says to close Australian aluminium smelter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 23 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro on Wednesday said it plans to shut its 180,000-tonnes-per-year Kurri Kurri aluminium smelter in Australia due to low metals prices and a dismal economic outlook.

Oslo-based Norsk Hydro, which shutdown one of three operating lines in January as market conditions in the sector worsened, issued a statement saying it was initiating consultation with the smelter’s workforce with a view to closing the remaining operations.

Local media have reported workers were told of the pending shut down when they arrived for work on Wednesday.

“Despite extensive efforts to improve profitability, we are faced with a very challenging situation at Kurri Kurri,” the company said in the statement, released on the company’s website.

“The profitability of Hydro’s Kurri Kurri plant has suffered as a result of the continued weak macro-economic conditions, with low metal prices and an uncertain market outlook, as well as the strong Australian dollar,” it said.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.