Australia's Orica says will post slight rise in FY profit

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd said on Friday it expects to post a slight rise in full-year profit but fall short of market forecasts after a temporary plant shutdown and softer coal markets reduced demand for explosives.

The world’s top maker of commercial explosives also said it will post writedown charge of A$367 million ($382.25 million) before tax against its Minova mining consumables business when it reports earnings next week.

Orica said it expects to report that net profit rose to around A$650 million ($677.01 million) for the year to September from A$642.3 million a year earlier, compared with an average forecast of A$654 million from 15 analysts.

Taking the Minova charge into account, Orica said statutory net profit would slide to around A$400 million.

Minova, which sells critical items such as steel bolts and resin capsules for roof support in underground mines, has struggled to perform since Orica paid A$857 million for the business in 2006.

Orica had earlier said the temporary shutdown of its Australian Kooragang Island ammonia and ammonium nitrate plants because of chemical leaks had reduced earnings before interest and tax by about A$90 million.

Orica shares closed down 0.7 percent at A$24.98 on Friday. The stock has climbed 3.9 percent this year, trailing the broader market’s gain of 10.5 percent.