FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orica sells chemical business to Blackstone for $653 mln
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 18, 2014 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Orica sells chemical business to Blackstone for $653 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its chemicals business to funds advised by U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for A$750 million ($653 million).

The sale includes the chemicals trading businesses in Australia, New Zealand and Latin America and the Australian Chloralkali manufacturing business. It also includes food and nutritition supplier Bronson & Jacobs.

Orica announced in August that it had decided to either sell or spin off its chemicals business, realising a long-held plan to become a pure-play mining business. (1 US dollar = 1.1471 Australian dollar) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.