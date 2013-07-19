FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Australia's Orica plunges to 4-year low on profit downgrade
July 19, 2013 / 2:41 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Australia's Orica plunges to 4-year low on profit downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the stock move milestone in the headline and the 5th paragraph)

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian explosives maker Orica Ltd dived as much as 14 percent on Friday after it cut its guidance for 2013 net profit due to global economic weakness and higher costs.

The company expected its net profit after tax (NPAT) for 2013 full year to be around 10 percent lower than the previous year, which was A$650.2 million ($595.52 million), it said in a regulatory filing.

It cut its guidance mainly due to weaker market conditions in Europe and North America and higher-than-expected costs, the company said.

The downgrade was a surprise to the market, as the explosive maker had said in May that it expected its 2013 NPAT to be higher than what was reported in 2012, subject to global economic conditions.

Orica’s shares last traded at A$18.18 at 0231 GMT, plunging 13.4 percent after hitting a four-year low of A$17.80 in the morning session.

$1 = 1.0918 Australian dollars Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates

