OzForex Group's shares debut at 30 pct premium to offer price
October 11, 2013 / 1:07 AM / 4 years ago

OzForex Group's shares debut at 30 pct premium to offer price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Online foreign exchange services provider OzForex Group’s IPO-OZP.AX shares began trading at A$2.59 on Friday, a 30 percent premium to the A$2.00 offer price set for Australia’s biggest initial public offering this year.

That valued the company at A$622 million after an IPO that raised A$440 million ($416.09 million). The listing is a test of the recent revival in Australia’s IPO market in Australia.

The shares were trading at A$2.54 by 0104 GMT.

$1 = 1.0575 Australian dollars Reporting by Jackie Range and Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait

