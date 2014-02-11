FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's OZ Minerals shares rise 12 pct after higher 2014 guidance
#Basic Materials
February 11, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's OZ Minerals shares rise 12 pct after higher 2014 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s OZ Minerals surged more than 12 percent after the gold and copper miner flagged higher production in 2014 after reporting its 2013 full year results.

The miner said it expects to produce 75,000 to 80,000 tonnes of copper and 130,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold at Prominent Hill, a higher guidance for 2014 than the 2013 level.

It also reported a full year loss after tax of A$294.4 million, from a net profit of A$152.0 million a year ago, which it had flagged earlier.

Shares in OZ Minerals jumped 12.4 percent to A$3.82 at 2325 GMT after touching a four-month high of A$3.84. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)

