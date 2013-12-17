FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Pact Group shares debut down 8 percent after $582 million IPO
December 17, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Pact Group shares debut down 8 percent after $582 million IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian packaging company Pact Group Holdings Ltd opened down on their debut on Tuesday after the company raised A$649 million ($581.54 million) in Australia’s biggest IPO this year.

Pact shares opened at A$3.50, below its IPO price of A$3.80 a share, and last traded at A$3.41, valuing the company at A$1 billion.

Pact’s listing comes at a busy time for IPOs in Australia, with a total of about $6 billion expected to be raised this year, and predictions of at least a further $5.5 billion next year.

$1 = 1.1160 Australian dollars Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
