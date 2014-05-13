FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's PanAust jumps 30 percent after Chinese offer
May 13, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's PanAust jumps 30 percent after Chinese offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian copper miner PanAust Ltd jumped more than 30 percent on Tuesday after it said it received an incomplete takeover offer from China’s state-owned Guangdong Rising Assets Management.

PanAust said Guangdong offered A$2.30 per share, valuing the company at around A$1.4 billion, but the offer was “materially below” anything it could recommend to shareholders. Guangdong already holds 23 percent of PanAust.

The shares were trading at A$2.10, up 33 percent, at 0025 GMT.

Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait

