SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian non-bank lender Pepper Group Ltd debuted at a 17 percent premium to their issue price on Friday after the company raised A$145 million ($106 million) in an initial public offering.

The stock first traded at A$3.05, compared with an issue price of A$2.60, before rising as high as A$3.10 in its first minutes as a publicly traded company. ($1 = 1.3721 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edmund Klamann)