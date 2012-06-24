FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Perpetual plans cost cuts
June 24, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Perpetual plans cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 25 (Reuters) - Australian wealth manager Perpetual said it expects fiscal 2012 net profit after tax to be in the range of A$22 million to A$29 million ($22 million to $29 million), including transformation costs, as it announced job cuts and restructuring.

Perpetual said it would cut 300 jobs and exit a mortgage processing business as part of a plan to achieve a leaner and more efficient corporate structure.

Perpetual had A$22.9 billion in funds under managament at May 31. ($1 = 1.0000 US dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)

