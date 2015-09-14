FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian PM asked to step down by senior ministers - Sky TV
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 14, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Australian PM asked to step down by senior ministers - Sky TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Embattled Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has been asked to step down by two senior ministers, Sky TV reported on Monday, following mounting speculation about his position and concerns about the performance of his conservative coalition government.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull had told Abbott to resign, Sky reported, citing unidentified sources.

Turnbull, seen as Abbott’s most likely challenger, has called a media conference at Parliament House later on Monday.

Abbott emerged badly weakened from a leadership challenge by lawmakers in his own Liberal Party in February, which came about after weeks of infighting and dismal poll numbers, and pledged a new spirit of conciliation. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.