New Australian treasurer says rush to surplus would hammer economy
July 18, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

New Australian treasurer says rush to surplus would hammer economy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CANBERRA, July 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s new treasurer pledged on Thursday to run a tight fiscal policy to restore the nation’s budget surplus, despite slower growth from major trading partner China and an end to a China-led resources boom.

In his first major speech since taking over three weeks ago, Treasurer Chris Bowen committed to continue the fiscal strategy of his predecessor Wayne Swan by running deficits for the next two years before bringing the budget to balance by the 2015-16 financial year.

“If we were to rush to surplus now, it would be a hammer blow to growth,” Bowen told the National Press Club in Canberra.

In May, Bowen’s centre-left Labor Party pledged to deliver a A$6.6 billion ($6.09 billion) surplus in 2016-17, having racked up consecutive years of deficit since 2008 as a tactic to fund stimulus to help Australia avoid recession during the global downturn.

Bowen said any change to the government’s budget strategy would be a risk to economic growth, currently running at a modest 2.5 percent as investment in massive resource projects plateaus and other sectors, including construction, retail and manufacturing, struggle to pick up the slack.

“I think our fiscal settings are broadly right,” said Bowen, who was appointed treasurer on June 27 after his party dumped former prime minister Julia Gillard in favour of Kevin Rudd.

Bowen’s commitment to fiscal prudence came as ratings agency Standard & Poor’s affirmed Australia’s prized AAA credit rating and stable outlook.

“The stable outlook is based on our assumption that Australia’s historically conservative budgetary policies will remain in place, such that fiscal deficits continue to narrow and that the general government debt burden will remain low,” said S&P’s credit analyst Craig Michaels.

Despite its string of deficits, Australia’s net debt is expected to peak at A$191 billion, or 11.4 percent of GDP, in 2014-15 - less than one-eighth of the debt levels of major advanced economies.

Bowen said China’s move to tighten credit and target single-digit long-term growth would be a factor in lower prices for Australia’s commodity exports as it transitions from a mining investment boom to higher production and exports.

“Any probable scenario for China includes more volatility in prices for our key commodity exports and, therefore, our terms of trade,” Bowen said.

China is Australia’s biggest export market, with Australian exports worth around A$73 billion in 2012, including A$39 billion worth of iron ore and around A$7 billion worth of coal.

$1 = 1.0832 Australian dollars Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Paul Tait

