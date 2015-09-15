FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turnbull sworn in as Australian prime minister after ousting Abbott
September 15, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

Turnbull sworn in as Australian prime minister after ousting Abbott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Malcolm Turnbull, an urbane former investment banker who supports marriage equality and action on climate change, was sworn in as Australia’s 29th prime minister on Tuesday, a day after ousting longtime rival Tony Abbott in a party room coup.

Turnbull, a Rhodes Scholar who previously led the Australian Republican Movement, was sworn in by Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove, the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Australia’s head of state.

Turnbull’s Liberal Party and its junior coalition partner the National Party won a landslide election in 2013 but Abbott was jettisoned by his party after a series of perceived policy missteps and destabilising infighting. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Paul Tait)

