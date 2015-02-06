FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia lawmakers set to vote on PM Abbott's future - ABC
February 6, 2015 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

Australia lawmakers set to vote on PM Abbott's future - ABC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A member of Australia’s ruling Liberal Party has told colleagues he will propose that government lawmakers hold a vote on the future of Prime Minster Tony Abbott’s leadership, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) reported on Friday.

The ABC said it had been told the lawmaker called Abbott shortly before sending an email to announce his plan.

The proposal to call a leadership vote comes after weeks of speculation Abbott could be pushed aside over criticism of a range of policy decisions, ranging from his handling of the economy to awarding an Australian knighthood to Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait

