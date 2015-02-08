FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian PM survives leadership challenge
February 8, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

Australian PM survives leadership challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott survived a challenge to his leadership after his ruling Liberal Party on Monday voted down an attempt to unseat him after weeks of infighting.

A secret party room ballot to declare the positions of party leader and deputy leader vacant was voted down 61 votes to 39, chief party whip Philip Ruddock told reporters.

The motion was brought on Friday by Western Australian MP Luke Simpkins after mounting criticism of Abbott’s leadership, culminating in his awarding an Australian knighthood to Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Matt Siegel; Editing by Dean Yates)

