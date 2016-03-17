FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian federal regulator to have oversight of state asset sales: Treasurer
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 17, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

Australian federal regulator to have oversight of state asset sales: Treasurer

Matt Siegel

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s federal Foreign Investment Review Board will be given oversight of the proposed sale by state governments of critical infrastructure assets to foreign firms, Treasurer Scott Morrison said on Friday.

The move comes after a public outcry over the leasing last year of the strategic commercial and military Port of Darwin by the Northern Territory government to a Chinese firm said to have close ties to the Chinese military. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
