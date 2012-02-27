FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia PM Julia Gillard wins leadership vote - official
February 27, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 6 years

Australia PM Julia Gillard wins leadership vote - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Julia Gillard won a Labor Party leadership vote over former premier Kevin Rudd by 71 votes to 31 on Monday, a party official said.

Gillard called the vote to stamp her authority on the party and stop Rudd’s push to regain the leadership after his sudden resignation as foreign minister last week. That move followed weeks of mounting infighting between the two camps.

Gillard, languishing in public opinion polls, now faces a tough task to lift support for Labor and its minority government ahead of general elections scheduled for late 2013.

Australian media had earlier reported Gillard had won 73 of the 103 party votes.

