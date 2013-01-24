FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2013 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Port Hedland resumes normal operations after storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s Port Hedland, a major terminal for iron ore exports, has resumed normal operations after briefly shutting due to a tropical storm that hit the far west Australian coastline.

Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship ore, currently at an annual rate of more than 200 million tonnes per year, accounting for a fifth of global seaborne trader in the steel-making raw material.

“The port reopened to shipping yesterday evening and normal operations have now resumed,” the Port Authority of Port Hedland said in a statement on Thursday. The port was closed for a total of 21 hours, according to the authority.

Category 1 Cyclone Peta -- the weakest on a scale of one-to-five -- forced Port Hedland, Cape Lambert and Dampier ports to shut down on Tuesday, halting almost half of the world’s iron ore trade.

