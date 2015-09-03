Fee concerns cloud Australia corporate registry sale

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Australian government is under fire over proposed changes to the fees charged by its corporate regulator’s registry arm ahead of the unit’s possible sale, with critics warning against double-dipping and fee-gouging to boost the asset’s value.

The government is examining a sale of the Australian Securities and Investment Commission’s (ASIC) company registry unit, valued at up to A$6 billion ($4.2 billion) depending on the fees it can charge.

But critics say proposals unveiled last week to establish a new “cost recovery” fee regime for ASIC is tantamount to price-gouging, in a country which already has some of the highest registry-related charges in the world.

The government is proposing to charge market participants A$260 million a year to cover regulatory costs. However, recommended reductions for other fees such as company searches and some registry services have not been proposed.

“If industry is going to pay the full cost of its own regulation then there is little justification for charging businesses and consumers for services that have already been paid for,” said former senator Mark Bishop, who chaired an inquiry into ASIC’s performance.

“You can’t have double-dipping,” he told Thomson Reuters Regulatory Insight, which focuses on governance, compliance and risk management.

Expressions of interest are expected to be made within weeks, with Australian media reporting potential bidders including Veda Group and Link Market Services.

Veda declined to comment and Link did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ASIC declined to comment on the fee structure. A spokesman for Assistant Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said no decision had been made about future fees.

Australian fees for registry-related charges are already high by global standards and have “nothing to do with cost recovery but everything to do with fee-gouging,” University of New South Wales accounting lecturer Jeffrey Knapp said.

“The annual financial reports of the biggest companies operating in Australia should be available to all members of the public - not just to people who can afford it,” he said.

Typical company searches, for example, are free in New Zealand and Britain but cost about A$38 in Australia.

ASIC has been a lucrative revenue source for the federal government for more than a decade. The registry unit had revenue of A$680 million and costs of A$142 million in the 2013 financial year, according to information provided at last year’s inquiry into ASIC’s performance.

The government has given no timeframe for any privatisation of the unit. ($1 = 1.4245 Australian dollars) (Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)