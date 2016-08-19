FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China's State Grid expresses regret over Australia rejection
August 19, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

China's State Grid expresses regret over Australia rejection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - State Grid Corp of China expressed "deep regret" on Friday after Australia formally blocked the A$10 billion ($7.6 bln) sale of Ausgrid to Chinese bidders on security grounds.

State Grid said it had followed regulations set by Australia in its bid and met all the bidding requirements.

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison, who must approve major foreign investments, formally blocked the sale earlier on Friday to preferred bidders State Grid Corp of China STGRD.UL and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings.

The state of New South Wales will now re-start the tender process for the grid's majority stake. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
