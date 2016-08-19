FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australian treasurer formally rejects Chinese bids for state-owned Ausgrid
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Australian treasurer formally rejects Chinese bids for state-owned Ausgrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison on Friday officially rejected bids by two Chinese companies in the A$10-billion ($7.67-billion) sale of the country's biggest energy grid, Ausgrid, after they failed to overcome security concerns.

Morrison announced last week that neither State Grid Corp of China nor Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings, the preferred bidders, would be allowed to seal a deal.

On Friday, Morrison said the acquisition by foreign investors would be contrary to the national interest.

The decision has caused a rift between Australia and biggest trading partner China, which accuses it of bowing to protectionist sentiment in blocking the bid, as well as an earlier one by a China-led consortium to buy cattle company Kidman & Co. (Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.