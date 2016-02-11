FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2016 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

Australia says weighing privatisation proposal for state hearing service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Australian government said it is weighing a proposal from a consortium including hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd to buy a state owned service which gives hearing assistance to children, older people, indigenous Australians and veterans.

In a statement on Friday, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the government was approached by a group which also includes the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children and Sydney-based Macquarie University.

“The government will formally examine the proposal put forward by the consortium,” the statement said, without giving a dollar value of the service or a timeline for a possible sale.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese

