FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's NSW state to sell or lease electricity network for $16 bln
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 17, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's NSW state to sell or lease electricity network for $16 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s New South Wales state said it plans to raise A$20 billion ($16.24 billion) by leasing or selling 49 percent of its electricity network, enabling it to pay for a second Sydney Harbour rail crossing and several road upgrades.

The network’s partial sale would be among the biggest privatisations of an Australian state-owned asset on record.

State Treasurer Andrew Constance said the plan, to proceed if the government is re-elected in a ballot scheduled for March, would create more than 100,000 jobs and boost the economy by almost A$300 billion over the next two decades.

The government of Australia’s most populous state hired investment banks UBS AG and Deutsche Bank AG to do a scoping study into how to sell its “poles and wires” business.

That study recommended the sale as it was “likely to attract a broad range of domestic and international investors”, Constance said in a statement.

The deal had been widely expected to fetch about A$20 billion but Constance confirmed this figure for the first time on Thursday.

Australian governments have earmarked some A$130 billion of mature infrastructure assets to sell to pay for much-needed capital works in the next two years, as they struggle to attract revenue following the end of a mining investment boom.

$1 = 1.2315 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.