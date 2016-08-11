FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia antitrust regulator clears two local bidders for $4 bln port sale
August 11, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

Australia antitrust regulator clears two local bidders for $4 bln port sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator cleared two domestic investors to buy the country's biggest shipping container terminal, Port of Melbourne, paving the way for a privatisation sale the government hopes will raise A$5.3 billion ($4 billion).

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chairman Rod Sims said that after inquiries with many port users and other stakeholders in the supply chain he "formed the view that neither acquisition would result in a substantial lessening of competition".

$1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
