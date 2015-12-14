Australia hires Macquarie to decide on future of $2.6 bln railway asset

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Australian government said it has hired investment bank Macquarie Group to help decide the future ownership of an interstate rail network valued at A$3.6 billion ($2.6 billion), advancing its plan to raise cash by selling infrastructure.

The move suggests the Federal government stands by a A$100 billion privatisation program which has drawn criticism from opposition politicians following sales to offshore interests.

For Macquarie, the move suggests the government remains satisfied with the investment bank which a year ago helped it raise A$5.7 billion in a listing of state-owned health insurer Medibank Private Ltd. Medibank shares were trading below the issue price institutional investors paid for them on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, finance minister Mathias Cormann said the government hired Macquarie to conduct a scoping study about “future management, operations and ownership” of the Australian Rail Track Corp (ARTC), which owns and rents 8,500 km (5,300 miles) of train tracks across the country.

The statement did not say how much the government hoped to receive for the asset but ARTC’s latest annual report said the company had net assets of A$3.6 billion.

The statement did not give a preference for whether the government would keep ARTC, sell it in a private sale or sell it in a sharemarket listing.

It said the scoping study will consider whether to build a 1,700 km rail link between the No.2 and No.3 cities, Melbourne and Brisbane, and “in particular, it will consider the possible opportunity for ARTC to participate in any private sector financing, delivery and operation of the Inland Rail project”.

The government said it would consider the study “in the context of the 2016-17” Budget, which is scheduled for May. ($1 = 1.3900 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)