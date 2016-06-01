FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Australia watchdog to review IFM, Macquarie bid for Port of Melbourne
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2016 / 5:35 AM / in a year

Australia watchdog to review IFM, Macquarie bid for Port of Melbourne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 1 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it will review a bid by a consortium led by IFM Investors for the Port of Melbourne, Australia's largest container port, in a sale which is expected to fetch in the region of $4 billion.

The consortium also includes APG Asset Management and Macquarie Group's Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was seeking views on whether the proposed acquisition would lessen competition between any of the ports where IFM is already a stakeholder, including Port Botany and the Port of Brisbane.

It said it aimed to reach a decision by July 28.

The state government of Victoria aims to raise at least A$5.3 billion ($3.9 billion) before the end of 2016, as part of a broader Australian government privatisation programme to help cut debt and upgrade the country's infrastructure.

($1 = 1.3748 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.