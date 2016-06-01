Australia watchdog to review IFM, Macquarie bid for Port of Melbourne

MELBOURNE, June 1 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it will review a bid by a consortium led by IFM Investors for the Port of Melbourne, Australia's largest container port, in a sale which is expected to fetch in the region of $4 billion.

The consortium also includes APG Asset Management and Macquarie Group's Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was seeking views on whether the proposed acquisition would lessen competition between any of the ports where IFM is already a stakeholder, including Port Botany and the Port of Brisbane.

It said it aimed to reach a decision by July 28.

The state government of Victoria aims to raise at least A$5.3 billion ($3.9 billion) before the end of 2016, as part of a broader Australian government privatisation programme to help cut debt and upgrade the country's infrastructure.

($1 = 1.3748 Australian dollars)