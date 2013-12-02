Australia's Qantas strikes codeshare deal with China Southern

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd has signed a codeshare agreement with China Southern Airlines Co Ltd, as it looks to capitalise on Asia’s quick-growing aviation market.

Qantas, which formed an alliance with Emirates Airline this year, now has codeshare agreements with the three biggest carriers in Greater China, namely China Southern, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Partnership is key to our strategy in Asia and we’re very pleased to now have China Southern as one of our codeshare partners in the world’s fastest growing aviation market,” said Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce in the statement.

Under the agreement, Qantas customers will be able to book China Southern’s Australia-China services, and China Southern customers will be able to book Qantas routes within Australia and New Zealand, starting early 2014.

In October, China Southern started a daily A380 service between Sydney and the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, where the airline is based.

“It (the agreement) also sets a new model for China Southern to explore the international market together with international airlines,” said China Southern Chairman Si Xianmin in the statement.

Qantas said the two airlines are also looking into cooperation in pilot training and the cargo business. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)