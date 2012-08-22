FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qantas posts H2 loss, cancels major plane orders
August 22, 2012 / 11:20 PM / in 5 years

Qantas posts H2 loss, cancels major plane orders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s flagship carrier Qantas Airways swung to a second-half net loss on Thursday, and canceled orders for 35 planes worth some $8.5 billion as it seeks to cut costs.

The second-half underlying loss before tax was A$107 million ($111.73 million) compared with a A$135 million profit a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations, dragged down by a soaring fuel bill and its underperforming international division.

However, that beat expectations of a A$128.4 million loss expected by analysts.

The airline posted a full-year net loss of A$244 million, its first loss since privatisation in 1995, and in line with expectations of a A$248 million loss.

The carrier has embarked on a five-year turnaround strategy announced last year to improve its sagging fortunes amid tough conditions for international travel and rising competition at home.

Qantas is separating its loss-making international business from its profitable domestic unit, eliminating loss-making routes, axing 2,800 jobs and slashing capital spending over two years by A$700 million.

