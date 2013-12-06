FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P lowers Qantas ratings to junk grade; might cut further
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 1:25 AM / 4 years ago

S&P lowers Qantas ratings to junk grade; might cut further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has cut Qantas Airways Ltd’s credit ratings to junk grade with a negative outlook after the Australian carrier shocked investors on Thursday with a loss warning.

S&P said on Friday it cut its ratings on Qantas by a notch to BB+/B. The agency said a structural shift in the domestic competitive landscape had weakened Qantas’ business risk profile.

It said a sizeable loss expected in the six months to December 31 had caused the company’s financial risk profile to deteriorate.

“Notwithstanding Qantas’ strong financial flexibility, we expect the cyclical and structural headwinds facing the airline to persist, which could hinder a timely recovery of its financial risk profile and credit metrics,” S&P said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.