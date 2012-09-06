FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Qantas shares jump 6 percent on Emirates alliance
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 6, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Qantas shares jump 6 percent on Emirates alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Qantas Airways surged as much as 6 percent on Thursday after it agreed to an alliance with Dubai’s Emirates - a key step in the carrier’s efforts to shore up its loss-making international business.

Under the 10-year partnership, Qantas will replace Singapore with Dubai as its hub for European flights and coordinate pricing and sales with Emirates. The Australian airline will end its existing relationship with British Airways in March 2013 as a result of the new alliance.

Qantas shares were up 5.8 percent at A$1.19 at 1214 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.