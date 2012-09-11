FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Queensland state raises taxes on coal miners
#Basic Materials
September 11, 2012 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Queensland state raises taxes on coal miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s resource-rich state of Queensland raised taxes on coal miners on Tuesday aiming to raise up to A$1.6 billion ($1.66 billion)in extra revenue, just a day after miners announced cutbacks to deal with falling prices and rising costs.

In a belt-tightening first budget, the Liberal National Party (LNP) government announced about 14,000 public sector job losses in an effort to return to surplus by 2013/14, after a run of deficits.

From October, Queensland will increase the rate on coal royalties to 12.5 percent for prices between A$100 and A$150 per tonne, and to 15 percent for anything higher.

The state government said it would give the industry certainty by guaranteeing no change to coal royalty rates for the following 10 years. ($1 = 0.9650 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

