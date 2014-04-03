FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian regulator clears Transurban's Queensland Motorways bid
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2014 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Australian regulator clears Transurban's Queensland Motorways bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said it would let Transurban Group, the country’s biggest toll road owner, buy Queensland state-owned toll road owner Queensland Motorways Ltd, concluding that a deal would not substantially reduce competition.

Transurban, superannuation fund conglomerate AustralianSuper and the state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Authority form one of the three international groups bidding for QML, the largest of several Australian privatisations with an expected price tag around A$5 billion ($4.6 billion).

“The (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) determined that the proposed acquisition would not enable Transurban to raise prospective rivals’ costs through higher roaming fees, for future opportunities to own and operate tollroad concessions,” the ACCC said in a statement. ($1 = 1.0832 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.