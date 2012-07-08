FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Queensland to join mining tax challenge -report
July 8, 2012 / 10:02 PM / 5 years ago

MELBOURNE, July 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s northern Queensland state plans to challenge the federal government’s mining tax in the High Court, saying the tax unfairly discriminates against the resource-rich state, The Australian newspaper reported on Monday.

After 18 months of acrimonious debate that brought down former prime minister Kevin Rudd, the 30 percent Minerals Resource Rent Tax (MRRT) was passed last year by Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s minority government. It came into effect on July 1.

The Queensland Attorney-General Jarrod Bleijie told the newspaper that legal advice supported his state’s view that the new tax discriminates between states, raising the possibility it is constitutionally invalid.

Queensland plans to join the legal action launched against the tax by Fortescue Metals Group, Australia’s No.3 iron ore miner, the newspaper said.

The federal government expects the tax to reap A$9.7 billion ($9.9 billion) over its first three years.

