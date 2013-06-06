FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian regulator blocks Heinz infant food deal
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Australian regulator blocks Heinz infant food deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator has blocked an attempted takeover of Rafferty’s Garden, an organic baby food supplier, by U.S.-based food giant H.J. Heinz Co on concerns that the deal would have reduced competition significantly.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the proposed deal would have removed a strong opponent for Heinz, itself the subject of a $23.2 billion takeover bid from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Brazilian financier Jorge Paulo Lemann’s private equity firm 3G Capital.

“The proposed acquisition would combine the two largest suppliers of wet and dry infant food in Australia, resulting in highly concentrated markets where barriers to entry and expansion are high,” Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

By blocking the deal, the regulator has served up a setback for Anacacia Capital, the company’s private equity owner, which invested in fast-growing Rafferty’s in 2010 through a management buyout.

No financial details of the proposed acquisition had been disclosed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.