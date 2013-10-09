FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia seeks new interbank benchmark rate to reduce systemic risk
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 9, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

Australia seeks new interbank benchmark rate to reduce systemic risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australia is looking to develop an alternative interbank rate benchmark to complement the bank bill swap (BBSW) reference rate, the country’s financial markets administrator said on Wednesday, in another move to reform rate-setting practices.

Australia scrapped the panel that set the BBSW rate in March after an exodus of banks, being the first major market to dismantle the tarnished structure in the wake of the Libor rate-rigging scandal.

Instead, Australia moved to base its reference rates on actual market transactions in line with recommendations by a group of global central bankers.

Having two complementary benchmarks in place would reduce systemic risk, the Australian Financial Markets Association, which manages the BBSW rate, said.

The association has completed a survey of market users for the potential to develop alternative benchmarks to complement the existing rate, it said in an annual report.

“We are really running in a preliminary stage of assessing what the interest is for that. There are quite a number of steps to go before that would actually eventuate into a rate that might complement BBSW,” AFMA’s executive director David Lynch told Reuters.

The Libor scandal was sparked by findings of manipulation of rates used to price mortgages, credit cards and other financial products worth trillions of dollars and regulators are seeking to reform the regime and reduce risk. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.