FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANZ suspends 7 staff pending rate fixing probe by regulator
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

ANZ suspends 7 staff pending rate fixing probe by regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has suspended seven staff involved in markets trading pending a regulatory investigation over fixing of the benchmark interbank interest rates, the lender said on Wednesday.

The investigation is part of a series of reviews by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) to uncover any misconduct in rate setting by banks.

In a statement, Nigel Williams, chief risk officer of ANZ, said the bank was cooperating with the ASIC.

Earlier this year, ASIC censured French lender BNP Paribas and the Royal Bank of Scotland Group after revealing its traders tried to influence the setting of Australia’s benchmark interbank interest rates. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.