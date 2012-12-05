FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's CBA cuts variable mortgage rate by 20 basis points
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2012 / 4:51 AM / in 5 years

Australia's CBA cuts variable mortgage rate by 20 basis points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country’s largest mortgage lender, cut its variable mortgage rate by 20 points, passing on most of a 25 basis point rate cut by the central bank a day earlier.

CBA follows rival National Australia Bank’s move to cut rates by a similar level. Mortgage rates are very sensitive in Australia, where one-third of the population have a mortgage and banks are criticised for not passing on the full cut.

A 25 percent basis point cut reduces the monthly repayment on a A$300,000 ($315,000) loan by about A$50.

$1 = 0.9541 Australian dollars Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.