#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012 / 11:12 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's NAB cuts variable mortgage rate by 20 basis points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank, the country’s largest lender, cut its variable mortgage rate by 20 points, passing on part of a 25 basis point rate cut by the central bank.

NAB is the first of Australia’s big four lenders to cut rates in a country where one-third of the population have a mortgage. Mortgage rates are very sensitive in Australia, and banks draw criticism for not passing on the full cut.

A 25 percent basis point cut reduces the monthly repayment on a A$300,000 ($315,000) loan by about A$50.

$1 = 0.9541 Australian dollars Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
