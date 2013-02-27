FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P says Australia's AAA rating backed by fundamentals
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

S&P says Australia's AAA rating backed by fundamentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - International credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) said on Wednesday that Australia’s strong fundamentals supported its AAA sovereign rating and meant steep falls in the rating were highly unlikely.

S&P said the resource-rich nation enjoyed a wealthy and open economy, strong institutions and low public debt.

Australia is one of just a few countries with a triple-A rating and a stable outlook from all three major ratings agencies. Last week, Britain was the latest Western economy to loose its triple A ratings.

