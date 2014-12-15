FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P says Australia ratings not affected by budget update
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

S&P says Australia ratings not affected by budget update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday said its triple A rating for Australia was not immediately affected by a government mid-year budget update which showed widening deficits ahead.

The government forecast its budget deficit would balloon to A$40.4 billion ($33.2 billion) in the year to June, from an initial estimate of A$29.8 billion, as falling prices for key resource exports had opened a gaping hole in tax revenue.

“Nonetheless, budget performance over the next few years still appears likely to improve,” the agency said.

“While weaker, these revised budget forecasts remain broadly consistent with our base case assumptions that deficits will be moderate and declining, and they do not alter our view that general government debt will remain low relative to GDP.” (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.