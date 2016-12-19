FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P says Australia budget update has no impact on rating, pessimistic on outlook
December 19, 2016 / 4:22 AM / 8 months ago

S&P says Australia budget update has no impact on rating, pessimistic on outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Monday said a mid-year update on the Australian government's budget update had no immediate effect on the credit rating or outlook of the country, though the agency remained pessimistic on the deficit.

"The government's worsening forecast fiscal position, as outlined in its latest budget projections earlier today, further pressures the rating," said the agency, which put Australia's triple A rating on negative watch in July.

"We remain pessimistic about the government's ability to close existing budget deficits and return a balanced budget by the year ending June 30, 2021," said S&P.

The agency said it would be watching the government's willingness and ability to enact new budget savings or revenue measures over the coming months. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
