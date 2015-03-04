FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia regulator probes pre-RBA forex market moves
March 4, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

Australia regulator probes pre-RBA forex market moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s market watchdog will look into an odd spike in the local dollar moments before the central bank announced its rate decision the previous day, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Wednesday.

The Australian dollar started to rally more than half a minute before the RBA surprised some by not cutting its cash rate on Tuesday, wrong footing those investors who had positioned for an easing.

The move sparked talk of a leak, but the RBA said it has verified that the rate decision was published “exactly” at the scheduled time of 0330 GMT on Tuesday and according to “appropriate procedures”.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), the country’s corporate, markets and financial services regulator, has been made aware of the matter and is looking into it, an RBA spokesperson told Reuters. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

