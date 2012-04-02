FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBA commodity index up 0.6 pct in March - RBA
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 2, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 6 years ago

RBA commodity index up 0.6 pct in March - RBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) index of commodity prices rose 0.6 percent in March, from February, thanks mainly to increases in prices of iron ore and oil.

In February, the index rose an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in special drawing rights (SDR) terms. The index reading of 140.9 in March was 2.7 percent above the same month last year. Much of this rise has been due to increases in the prices of coal, gold and oil, the RBA said.

In Australian dollar terms, the index rose 1.9 percent in March, leaving it down 4 percent for the year. (Reporting by Ian Chua)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.