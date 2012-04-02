RBA commodity index up 0.6 pct in March - RBA

SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) index of commodity prices rose 0.6 percent in March, from February, thanks mainly to increases in prices of iron ore and oil.

In February, the index rose an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in special drawing rights (SDR) terms. The index reading of 140.9 in March was 2.7 percent above the same month last year. Much of this rise has been due to increases in the prices of coal, gold and oil, the RBA said.

In Australian dollar terms, the index rose 1.9 percent in March, leaving it down 4 percent for the year. (Reporting by Ian Chua)